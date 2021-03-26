Vin Diesel’s son to play Dominic Toretto as a child in ‘Fast & Furious 9’

The Fast & Furious saga has made it clear that one of the most important things is the family and this has transcended the tapes since Vincent Sinclair, son of actor Vin Diesel, already has a place in the car and action franchise.

According to the specialized portal TMZ, the little Sinclair, 10 years old, will play the character of his father, Dominic Toretto, in his childhood stage. The publication noted that Diesel’s son earned $ 1,500 for each day of shooting during the scenes he did in 2019.

This is not the first time that there is a look at Toretto’s childhood, in the seventh installment of the saga the boy character appeared, which on that occasion was played by Alex McGee.

Fast & Furious 9 will be the story that delves into the family relationships of the protagonists when Dominic reunites with his younger brother, Jakob Toretto (played by John Cena), who works with the cyber terrorist Cipher (played by Charlize Theron). The franchise also already featured Mia Toretto (Jordana Brewster), Dom’s sister.

“Dom Toretto leads a quiet life with Letty and her son, little Brian, but they know danger is always lurking. This time, that threat will force Dom to face the sins of his past if he wants to save those he loves the most. The team is reunited to prevent a worldwide plot, led by one of the most dangerous assassins and best driver they have ever faced; a man who is also Dom’s missing brother, Jakob (John Cena), ”according to the synopsis of the ninth installment of Fast & Furious.

The premiere of the new film is scheduled for next July after it was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Justin Lin-directed film also stars Michelle Rodriguez, Helen Mirren, Lucas Black, Tyrese Gibson, Finn Cole, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Ludacris.