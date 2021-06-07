Vin Diesel’s emotional tribute to Paul Walker weeks after the premiere of ‘Fast & Furious 9’

The ninth installment of the ‘Fast & Furious’ saga is weeks away from its premiere in theaters in the United States, something more for Spain, where ‘Fast & Furious 9’ is expected to land on July 2. Actors such as Michelle Rodriguez, Charlize Theron, Ludacris and Helen Mirren will return to the saga, in addition to new additions such as John Cena in the role of Jacob Toretto, Dom’s little brother. The plot is built based on the family drama of the latter, which has polarized the critics by not having seen this character until this last installment.

Criticism aside, Vin Diesel wanted to remember his co-star and great friend Paul Walker in a post in which the two appeared several years ago. As the Toretto actor, Meadow Walker, the daughter of Paul Walker, forwarded this photo to him and he decided to publish it on networks along with an emotional text.

“Weeks from the release of ‘F9’ … in pre-production for the finale starting in a few months, Meadow Walker sends me this picture and tells me how happy it makes her feel. Naturally, one is filled with excitement, purpose, and gratitude.. Eternal brotherhood is an indescribable blessing. I hope to make you proud … All my love, always. “

Fans of the actor soon flocked to fill the comment section with messages of support. A couple of days ago Paul Walker’s daughter shared a photo with Vin Diesel and his daughter on her Instagram, realizing the affection they have for each other. He simply wrote: “Family” next to a heart to accompany the photo. When Walker passed away, Diesel assured that he would take care of Meadow, to the point that she always congratulates him on Father’s Day.

‘Fast & Furious 10’ already warms up engines

An important detail of Vin Diesel’s post is that it announces that They are already immersed in the pre-production of ‘Fast & Furious 10’, the penultimate installment of the saga, which should have been released this year but due to the pandemic has been left hanging waiting for a new release date. The idea is that it is the first part of the great conclusion of the franchise.