Vin Diesel was not going to be the protagonist of xXx originally

Fast and Furious protagonist Vin Diesel almost lost one of the most important roles of his career, that of xXx. The rejection of the role by another actor opened the doors for him.

One of the highest paid actors in Hollywood saw the beginning of his success with the saga xXx. If it’s about Vin Diesel, who two years after starting to star in the endless sequence of Fast and furious, achieved the leading role in the first mentioned franchise and played Xander Cage.

This role, together with that of Dominic Toretto Y Riddick, was one of those that led to the artist being recognized in the major production companies. This even placed him in the hands of the almighty Marvel, which took him into account to lend his voice to Groot.

Although the interpreter only had to say “I am Groot”, this placed him within the select list of celebrities that are part of the UCM. In addition to Guardians of the Galaxy, extended its appearance in the credits in the ‘House of Ideas’ for the sequel to it. He also did it in Avengers: Infinity War Y Endgame.

However, going back to Triple X, the famous was not always the first choice to give life to Cage, but almost lost his chance for stardom in front of another great actor.

Apparently, at the beginning of the project the image of the character was not very clear and the profile fit with the physique of another legend of the show.

The studio was looking for a ‘Don Juan’, as well as someone who was recognized by the public as a man of action.

Who would it be? Well, by that time the great pinnacle of action cinema had been reached by Black hawk down, from Ridley scott. One of the participating actors, Eric Bana, was listed as the favorite for the leading role of Xander.

Despite the efforts of the executives, Bana decided to decline the role. One year after the release of xXx, in 2003, he starred Hulk. This opened the doors for Diesel, another emerging benchmark for action films, to fill the vacancy.

Source: Screenrant