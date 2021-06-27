Vin Diesel wants to make a musical (from ‘Fast and Furious’?)

Vin Diesel He confesses in an interview that the musical is the cinematographic genre that he has the most desire for. ‘Fast and Furious’: All the films in the saga, ordered from worst to best.

After starring in all kinds of action scenes in the ‘Fast and Furious’ saga, Vin Diesel is looking forward to trying another type of stunt … in the musical genre. And the bet that has just been put on the table goes even further: What if a musical was made about the highest grossing action franchise of the moment? The actor has responded to this possibility during the promotion of the ninth installment of the saga, ‘F9 (Fast and Furious 9)‘, which opens in Spain next Friday, July 2.

During his visit to The Kelly Clarkson Show, asked about this possibility of mixing the musical and the action within the framework of the saga, Diesel replied: “Well, I’m dying to make a musical … I’ve wanted it all my life. I was very close to doing ‘Guys and Dolls’ with Steven Spielberg, but in the end the project didn’t go ahead”. And he continued, about that idea that never saw the light: “For a long time, I thought that the role of Nathan Detroit in ‘Guys and Dolls’ would be very interesting, to renew the character that Frank Sinatra played”.

On the possibility that this musical desire crossed with ‘Fast and Furious’ he has not offered any further comments, and it would be something definitely complicated. Or maybe a genius? At the end of the day, we are talking about a saga that began with car races and has ended up robbing banks, conducting chases through the favelas of Rio de Janeiro and even reaching space. Nothing seems impossible for Dom Toretto and his brave family.

