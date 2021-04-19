Vin Diesel to meet robots in adaptation of Mattel’s board game ‘Rock’ em sock ’em’

Waiting for the ninth of Fast & furious (If there are no more setbacks, it will do so on June 25 in the United States and on July 2 in Spanish cinemas), its star Vin Diesel wastes no time. As reported by Deadline, the most recent thing is that he has signed up to star, and collaborate in the production through his company One Race Films, the film based on a classic Mattel board game, that of Rock ‘Em Sock’ Em Robots, and in which two androids fight in a ring.

Well, the live action movie will have more juice and plot. Or at least for that they have hired a scriptwriter, Ryan engle (co-writer of The Passenger with Liam Neeson or Project Rampage with Dwayne Johnson), in which a father and son develop an incredible bond with a war machine. The intention of Mattel Films, with the collaboration also of Universal Studios, is to devise a proposal aimed at the family audience.

Rock ‘Em Sock’ Em RobotsMattel

Rock ‘Em Sock’ Em Robots was created and marketed in 1964 originally by the Marx Toy Company and was basically a two-player entertainment with boxing robots, one red and one blue, controlled by simple plastic knobs.

In 2000 Mattel acquired the rights and released a version with smaller androids, about half the height of the originals, plus a video game for Playstation, Rock ‘Em Sock’ Em Robots Arena.

And this will not be the first or the last film to be made inspired by Mattel toys. Also in project are those of Barbie, Hot wheels, Magic 8 Ball (in the key of terror), Masters of the Universe and even a feature film based on the popular card game ONE, plus a few more.