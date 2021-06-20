Vin Diesel talks about the possible ‘spin-off’

Vin Diesel He only has two more films like Dom Toretto, but maybe there is life beyond ‘Fast and furious‘.

The ‘Fast and Furious’ star, Vin Diesel, has addressed the possibility of his character, Dominic Toretto, starring his own saga of ‘spin-offs’ once the official saga ends.

At the beginning of the month, Diesel said that the incredibly popular franchise would end with two more films after the premiere of the next ‘F9’. However, with the ‘Fast and Furious’ cinematic universe expanding, the end of the main movies doesn’t mean we have to say goodbye to our favorite characters.

In an interview with Vulture, Diesel was asked about a previously raised idea, making a solo Dom movie, which did not materialize after the actor’s return to the franchise as producer on the fourth film and also the return of Dom. Paul walker.

Speaking about the idea, Diesel said: “I think that Toretto story that they have wanted to do can always exist in the future. It is not something that is completely off the table.”.

When asked directly if there could be a Dom spin-off, Diesel replied: “I’ll just say that there is nothing that is off the table”.

Explaining the decision to end the franchise, Diesel said earlier this month: “Every story deserves its own ending. I know people are going to feel like it doesn’t have to end, but I think all good things should. . There are reasons for an ending. I think this franchise deserves it“

