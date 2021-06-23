Vin Diesel says he got into a fight with Dwayne Johnson to get him to act better

Arguments between actors and conflicts over professional issues are very common; one of the best known in recent years was that of Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson, after the latter joined the franchise of Fast and furious as Luke Hobbs in Fast & Furious 5in Control – 78%, Fast and Furious 6 – 69%, Fast and Furious 7 – 79% and Fast and Furious 8 – 67%.

After starring in a spin-off of the saga, Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw – 83%, few believed that Johnson would reconcile with Diesel, but they were wrong and now the actors are ready to meet in Fast and furious 10. Years ago, the also protagonist of Black Adam explained that the discussions with Vin were due to different philosophies about teamwork and making a movie, but now it’s the second’s turn to give his version.

According Vin DieselThe reason he got into a fight with Johnson was none other than to pressure him to give the best possible performance of Hobbs’ character. Some have interpreted his words for Men’s Health as if the actor had employed a kind of “method performance.” These were his words for the medium:

He was a difficult character to embody, the character of Hobbs. My focus at the time was very demanding to help bring that performance where it needed to be. As a producer he would say: okay, we’re going to take Dwayne Johnson, who’s associated with wrestling, and we’re going to force audience members in this movie world to regard his character as someone they don’t know – Hobbs hits you. like a ton of bricks. That’s something I’m proud of, that aesthetic. That took a lot of work. We had to get there and sometimes at that point, I could push a lot. Not Fellinesco, but he would do whatever he had to do to get performances in whatever he was producing.

There are several examples of directors pushing their actors to the limit so that their performances reflected what the artist wanted to project in his film. In the past, such a demanding attitude was idealized, but there was a risk of celebrating abusive attitudes as a virtue, and among the best known examples we have Alfred Hitchcock, Stanley Kubrick or more recently Abdellatif Kechiche.

Fast and Furious 9 – 68%, the last installment of the franchise to have been released, has not even been released in all markets and is already a resounding success at the box office, with almost US $ 300 million raised, a figure that has not It is very high compared to the previous films, but it will surely continue to rise in the coming months.

It is expected that the next film of Fast and furious is the end of the saga and is divided into two parts, as happened with Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part I – 78% and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II – 96%; and The Hunger Games Mockingjay Part 1 – 65% and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 – 70%, among others. This is the official synopsis of Fast and furious 9:

Toretto leads a quiet life with Letty and her son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks in that quiet. This time, that threat will force Dom to face the sins of his past if he wants to save those he loves most. The team is reunited to prevent a worldwide plot, led by one of the most dangerous assassins and best driver they have ever faced; a man who is also Dom’s missing brother, Jakob (John Cena).

