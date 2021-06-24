Vin Diesel Reveals Why He Fought With Dwayne Johnson On F&F

In this sense, the interpreter who assures that these disputes were originated by the enormous pressure that, as a producer of the series, exerted on Johnson to improve his performance.

He was a difficult character to embody, the character of Hobbs. My approach at that time is that I put a lot of demands on him to help bring that performance to the place we needed to go, ”the actor explained to Men’s Health. “As a producer I said: ‘Okay, we are going to sign Dwayne Johnson, who comes from wrestling, and we are going to take him to this film world, we are going to give the public a new character that they do not know,'” he wielded. Hobbs hits hard, like a ton of bricks. That’s something I’m proud of, that aesthetic. That took a lot of work. We had to get there, and at times, at that point, he could be very tough. Not as much as Fellini, but I would do whatever I had to do to get the performances I want in whatever movie I’m producing, “he said.

His troubles were long behind him, as during the Fast & Furious 8 promo, which premiered in 2017, they reconciled publicly.

Additionally, director Justin Lin recently dropped that The Rock, which stars in the Hobbs and Shaw spin-off opposite Jason Statham, could return to the main series in its last two installments.

Directed by Justin Lin and with a cast consisting of Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto), Michelle Rodriguez (Letty), Tyrese Gibson (Roman), Ludacris (Tej), Jordana Brewster (Mia), Nathalie Emmanuel (Ramsey), Sung Kang (Han) and John Cena (Jakob), Fast & Furious 9 hits theaters on July 2.

