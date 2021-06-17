Vin Diesel reveals why Fast and Furious 11 will be the last of the series

The ninth part is about to be released and Vin Diesel is already thinking about ending the saga with the movie Fast and Furious 11.

Vin Diesel has been playing Dominic Toretto since 2001 and knows perfectly that everything must have an end. That is why they are already thinking about how to end the story in Fast and furious 11. But before that happens they will have to release 3 films from the main saga and a few spin-offs.

In a recent interview, Vin Diesel why the story should end in the eleventh installment:

“I love the fact that I can play Dom Toretto. The end comes because every good story needs an ending. Because every book you’ve read has a final chapter. Because that’s the nature of storytelling. I’m sure there are people who would love that Fast and Furious will continue over and over again. The universe will, clearly, and there will be different iterations of stories and different stories that will unfold in the future. But in terms of this mythology, I think we owe it to the fans, although I suspect that many people will find it bittersweet to end it. “

What will the ninth installment be about?

On Fast and furious 9, Dominic Torreto (Vin Diesel) will try to have a normal life with Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and his son. But this time, his lost brother Jacob (John Cena) returns to make things very difficult for him, he will also be accompanied by the ruthless Cipher (Charlize Theron). So Dom will have to reunite his friends and save the world with the most reckless actions and the best humor.

The cast also includes Jordana Brewster, Helen Mirren, Lucas Black, Tyrese Gibson, Finn Cole, Nathalie Emmanuel, Ludacris, Alexander Wraith, Michael Rooker, Cardi B, Ozuna, Thue Ersted Rasmussen.

Fast and furious 9 on July 2, 2021. Are you looking forward to seeing it? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.