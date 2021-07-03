Vin Diesel responds if he would make a ‘Fast and Furious’ musical movie



Vin Diesel is keen to expand ‘Fast and Furious’ to the musical world.

‘Fast and Furious musical’ could come one day. This has been stated by the own Vin Diesel in one of his most recent interviews in which he expresses that ‘dies’ to make a musical for a long time.

It was in The Kelly Clarkson Show where the actor talked about the phenomenon that this franchise has become, then the host went straight to the point with Diesel and asked him about the possibility of creating a musical about cars, which he did not deny.

“I’m dying to do a musical, so yeah, I would! All my life I have died to make a musical! It would be very interesting to do”, Confessed the actor.

After the statements he made, many began to imagine what a ‘Fast and Furious’ film would look like in a musical, and given that the new film had more Latino presence this time, they admitted that all they thought about was a great concert by Daddy Yankee, Bad Bunny, J Balvin and anyone within the urban genre.

However, what many agreed on is that a musical is precisely something that the saga does not need.

On the other hand, the actor who plays Dominic Toretto said he knows what the big ending of ‘Fast and Furious’ will be, which we can see until delivery 11 and is known to be released until 2024.