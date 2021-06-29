Vin Diesel offers a very interesting update on Riddick

Share

While Fast and Furious 9 is being released, actor Vin Diesel is already thinking about the science fiction movie Riddick 4.

Vin Diesel keep exploring your most loved characters like Dominic Toretto from Fast and Furious, Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy and Xander Cage of Triple X, but also they are already planning Riddick 4.

Taking into account that the first three deliveries have raised only about 266 million dollars, surely in Riddick 4 they want to do something more impressive to attract much more audiences to theaters. That is why we have the last 8 years with news about this fourth installment without giving the green light to the project. However now, Vin Diesel He has said that the script is finished and that he is even thinking of filming in Australia with the director David twohy.

David Twohy wrote a great script. It’s only a matter of time when we get a chance to film that. But I think we’ll shoot that in Australia. And it would be the fourth chapter of that series, which would be fantastic. “

The film will be titled Furya And the story is supposed to be about how Riddick he finally finds his home planet but has no idea what to expect. Since supposedly, the inhabitants of that place are very harsh due to the climatic conditions to which they are subjected. The protagonist of this saga does not know what happened to his people and is believed to be the last of them.

Other franchises that may have more movies.

Apart from Fast and furious who have already confirmed movie 10 and 11, the Guardians of the Galaxy that will have a third installment and a Christmas special and Riddick 4, Vin Diesel could return to The last witch hunter (2015) and Bloodshot (2020). Two films that have not been successful at the box office, but that have a lot of potential. Which means they may have sequelae for years to come.



Share