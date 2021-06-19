Vin Diesel, Ludacris & Tyrese Gibson Tease F9’s Best Scenes

“It was extremely uncomfortable. We were in harnesses, we had layers of clothing on — the things that we had to do to bring that stuff to life were just uncomfortable,” he explained, “but it usually takes stuff like that in order to make the onscreen stuff look exactly how it’s supposed to look, and in the most amazing ways. “

And when asked how exactly they filmed, Ludacris described, “If you can imagine doing take after take being just suspended in the air, hot as hell.”

“But, I mean, at the end of the day it was like one of the best scenes, if not the best scene, in the movie — I’m just throwing that out there. So, a lot of time it takes for you to be uncomfortable to come out with that amazing scene. “