Vin Diesel is ready to expand Fast and Furious to the musical world – .

After twenty years of existence, Fast and Furious – 53% has become one of the most successful action franchises in the world. Despite the fact that not all the installments have obtained the best reviews, their audience has not diminished in all this time and it continues to be a guarantee of large collections at the general box office, the main reason why producers continue to trust the saga and continue to generate more stories.

Keep reading: Fast and Furious 9 | Top reviews, reviews and ratings

Although the point at which each of the films takes place is the clandestine races, implausible but exciting chases, and conflicts between the protagonists, perhaps what has worked best for them is to take the concept of family to an unusual context. It is true that the loss of one of its protagonists, Paul Walker, was a hard blow for many within the production, however, they have managed to move on with familiar faces and new ones.

With the premiere of Fast and Furious 9 – 65%, which includes new things such as the reappearance of characters that in previous films had supposedly died, or that there are even references to space travel, it would not be strange that they look for other paths than for many They could be ridiculous in the context in which they are being considered, but it seems that Vin Diesel is willing to go even further.

Continue with: Gal Gadot Will Return To Fast And Furious If Fans Ask, Says Actor Sung Kang

During an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show in the middle of last week, the protagonist of Bulletproof Nanny – 20% talked about his time in music, his taste for singing and dancing. Based on this, the actor was asked if he would like to convert Fast and furious in a musical, to which Diesel was enthusiastic about the idea and assured that he would love to be able to do something like that.

I’m dying to make a musical so yeah I would! All my life I have died to make a musical! I was this close to doing Guys and Dolls with Steven Spielberg, but in the end we didn’t. My family is artistic, and I am blessed to have that and [por] being in a family that supports all these crazy dreams. I would encourage everyone to support people who want to think outside the box and dream of the impossible because there is great beauty in that.

It may interest you: Fast and Furious 9 to break box office record in pandemic this weekend

As strange as it may seem, Diesel has recorded some songs that have made his voice so distinctive, and although he has not stood out in the musical world, he knows how to do it; He even has his own record label and would have the support of his great friends who are involved in one of the most popular musical genres of today such as Don Omar and Nicky Jam. But it is important to recognize that it would be difficult for audiences to accept such a radical change when all nine films have been only action films.

Maybe it would be better to wait for Vin to get a shot at a production other than this franchise. During the strongest stage of confinement due to COVID 19, the interpreter took time to release two singles: “Feel Like I Do” and “Days Are Gone”, in addition, after the death of his partner and friend Paul Walker he also he dedicated a song during a tribute, so singing would not be something to write home about for him. If you are curious to listen to Vin Diesel singing, you can do it HERE.