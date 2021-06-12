Vin Diesel explains why the ‘Fast & Furious’ saga has to end with movies 10 and 11

The ‘Fast & Furious’ saga has never been afraid to get bigger, more adrenaline and crazier with every installment we’ve seen of the adventures of Dominic Toretto and the others. What is the ceiling in a saga that has allowed itself to launch cars from airplanes, between skyscrapers and that now tinkers with space? However, We know that ‘Fast & Furious 10’ and ‘Fast & Furious 11’ will be the last films of the blockbuster action franchise.

‘Fast’ is a saga that has not lost track at the box office despite the fact that we are about to see the ninth installment in theaters. Regardless, Vin Diesel explains to the Associated Press why it is time to stop: “Every story deserves its own ending. I know people are going to feel like it doesn’t have to end, but I think all good things should … There are reasons for the ending. I believe that the franchise deserves it“He adds:” This franchise was born on the pavement, on the asphalt. The world propelled this outcast to a place where it has surpassed all other franchises. But the franchise has a soul and that soul has to rest. “

Justin Lin, for his part, reveals that it was Vin Diesel who put on the table that the saga had to begin to propose the outcome, which will already begin to be shown in ‘Fast & Furious 9’: “Nine is something like the first movie of the last chapter. We reconfigured everything so that the next two films can close this incredible journey for these characters “explains the director of the ninth, who will return for the last two.

Chris Pratt, in favor of the crossover with ‘Jurassic World’

In Spain we can enjoy the “beginning of the end” only in cinemas from July 2. But ‘Fast & Furious’ is not going anywhere because it has several projects in mind, from a sequel to ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ to a spin-off starring female characters. We also have the animated series ‘Spies at full throttle’ on Netflix and in recent weeks there has been speculation about a possible crossover between two of Universal’s main franchises: ‘Fast’ and ‘Jurassic World’. In that regard Chris Pratt recently reacted to the rumor (via Cinemablend) and is completely in favor, plus he would love to work with Diesel and the others: “If it’s what the public wants, I’m in. I hadn’t heard it. Yes! Let’s do it. Sounds good. Because, you know, if there’s one thing the T-Rex can’t mess with, it’s family. Family and fast cars. ” Will audiences want to see such a … quirky franchise crossover?