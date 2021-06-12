Vin Diesel explains why the Fast and Furious saga comes to an end

They will release the ninth film soon and they want there to be eleven or twelve, but Vin Diesel is already thinking about ending Fast and Furious.

When the first installment of Fast and furious, no one thought that 20 years later the ninth installment would be about to hit theaters. But it is clear that Vin Diesel What Dominic Toretto It has a special bond with the public and that is why each installment they make surpasses the previous one.

Taking into account that for each of the last deliveries, Vin Diesel wins the spectacular figure of 20 million dollars, everything would suggest that he would continue with the character until the last days of his film career. But in a new interview, the actor revealed why he thinks now is the right time to start building the grand finale.

Every story deserves its own ending. I know people are going to feel like it doesn’t have to end, but I think all good things should. There are reasons for an ending. I think this franchise has deserved it. This franchise was born from the pavement, from the concrete. The world just defended this underdog to a place where it has already surpassed all of these other franchises. But the franchise has a soul, and that soul has to rest ”.

Despite his words, the saga is very much alive.

For now, Vin Diesel your participation in Fast and furious 10, in addition they will surely make a sequel to Hobbs & Shaw starring again by Dwayne johnson Y Jason statham. Without forgetting that they want to make a delivery with a female cast.

So as long as they keep raising that much money, they will surely make more deliveries. So hopefully Vin Diesel do not get tired and continue as Dominic Toretto a few more years.

Fast and furious 9 It will be released on June 25, 2021 in the United States and will arrive on July 2, 2021 in other countries.