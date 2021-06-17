Vin Diesel does not close the door to return as Dominic Toretto after the end of ‘Fast & Furious’

As we already knew, ‘Fast & Furious 9’, which will hit Spanish cinemas on July 2, will be “the beginning of the end” in the story of Dominic Toretto and his chosen family. The grand finale will be divided between the tenth and eleventh installments, the last film of ‘Fast & Furious’. But not Dom’s latest movie?

In an interview with Vulture, Vin Diesel has explained why a plan that emerged after the box office disappointment that was ‘Full throttle: Tokyo Race’, which was to bring Diesel back at all costs, but eliminated the rest of characters: “The second I became a producer, I didn’t waste a second and I called Paul (Walker) and said, ‘You’re going to be on’ Fast 4. ‘He said,’ I’m out of the franchise. ‘I told him:’ I’m a producer ‘and he told me:’ I’m inside ‘. I think the Toretto story that they wanted to do can always exist in the future. It’s not something that’s completely off the table“.

So Diesel leaves the door open to return as his most famous character after the main saga has ended. Several times it has been said that we could see a prequel about the beginnings of Toretto before the first ‘Full throttle’. In the actor’s words: “I’ll say there’s nothing that’s off the table“.

The family

Before all that we still have to meet him again, with Letty and the others, and that will be on July 2 with the premiere of ‘Fast & Furious 9’, directed by Justin Lin, who will handle the last two installments as well. Diesel describes the ninth film as a story “about fatherhood” and advances that “there will be more glimpses into the past”, especially the matter of Dom’s father. John Cena plays Toretto’s brother so yes, the family, this time the blood, is the key to everything in the next movie.