Vin Diesel Declares Paul Walker’s Daughter May Join Fast & Furious

Fast and furious It is a long-standing saga that managed to become one of the most lucrative in Hollywood. With Vin Diesel at the helm, the ninth installment is very close to being released and interviews with the press are already taking place. During a recent encounter with E! News, Vin declares that the daughter of Paul Walker, Meadow Rain Walker, you could join the franchise in a new role. It’s no wonder the actor makes additions with each new production, and this would be a way to honor his late friend.

In 2013, Paul walker He was in the middle of the filming of the seventh film, however, production had to be interrupted after a terrible accident in which he had lost his life was announced. Walker Accidentally crashed his car into a lamp post and tree, causing the vehicle to explode almost instantly; the actor’s death was the result of severe trauma caused by the collision. When the mobile began to catch fire, he and his companion had already died. Both bodies were burned to such a degree that it was impossible to recognize them.

The passing of Paul walker it was a terrible blow to the team of Fast & furious, especially for Vin Diesel, who did not hesitate to place an emotional scene at the conclusion of Fast and Furious 7 – 79%. The 2015 film included in its final minutes the song “See You Again” by Whiz khalifa Y Charlie puth, firing Walker not only as Brian O’Connor, but also as the friend of Diesel. Without a doubt, it is one of the most important moments in the entire saga, and that perhaps to this day has not been surpassed.

When Vin Diesel was asked if we will see Meadow on Fast and furious Later, this is what he replied: “I would not rule out anything. Without giving you all the secrets of Fast 10Let’s say nothing is ruled out. ” One of the most important themes of Fast & furious It is the family, and that has made it very clear Vin in all movies. It would not be strange if by the tenth part we saw Meadow join the team; At the moment she is 22 years old and is dedicated to modeling. What character would you take if you got a chance for the next movie?

During the last few years, the saga of Fast and furious has established itself as one of the most successful in Hollywood, with nothing to fear or owe to the products of Marvel Studios or Lucasfilm. The last two installments have managed to surpass the billion dollar mark globally and that has resulted in enough momentum to continue with the production of new adventures.

The movies of Fast and furious Focused on action, impressive cars and high speed, they have built a multi-million dollar empire that is on par with other high-powered franchises. Despite their plot simplicity, they continue to attract the attention of countless viewers around the world with their fantasies of adventure and power. On the other hand, the integration of the cast of unusual stars is also another strong impulse that has favored the brand. We had Jason Statham, Dwayne Johnson, and John Cena. Who awaits us for Fast and Furious 10? Sure, he must be a big Hollywood star if they’re looking to grab another big piece of cake at the box office.

Fast & furious 9 has a premiere in Mexico scheduled for June 24. Will it manage to be a higher grossing than all its predecessors even with inconvenient epidemiological traffic lights?

