Vin Diesel confirms that it will be part of the saga of ‘Avatar’ – The News of Chihuahua – Between the lines

Actor Vin Diesel will be part of the Avatar franchise, he recently confirmed in an interview. However, his participation would have to wait since the second and third parts of the saga created by the filmmaker James Cameron have already finished filming.

During an interview with MTV News, host Josh Horowitz questioned Diesel if he would be part of the Avatar saga. “I have spent time with him (James Cameron) but I have not filmed anything yet,” said the protagonist of Fast and Furious.

“So Vin Diesel will be in the Avatar sequels?” Horowitz asked again. “I love James Cameron. I adore James Cameron and I love the saga and I can safely say that we are going to work together, “said the actor.

The sequel to Avatar will tell the story of the “Sully family and what one is capable of doing to keep their loved ones safe. Jake and Neytiri have a family in this movie, and they are forced to leave their home. They go out and explore the different regions of Pandora, they even spend a lot of time in the water, “said the film’s producer, Jon Landau.