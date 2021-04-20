Vin Diesel and Universal partner to develop ‘Rock’ Em Sock ‘Em Robots’ movie

After working for the past 20 years on franchises such as ‘Fast & Furious’ and ‘Chronicles of Riddick’, Vin Diesel re-teamed with Universal Pictures to star in and produce a film adaptation of Mattel’s iconic tabletop boxing game, ‘Rock’ Em Sock ‘Em Robots’.

Ryan Engle will be in charge of writing the script for this action-adventure film that centers on a father and son who form an unusual bond with an advanced war machine. Previously, Engle has been in charge of the scripts for the Dwayne Johnson starring film ‘Rampage’ and the Liam Neeson films ‘Non-Stop’ and ‘The Commuter’.

Diesel will produce the film alongside Samantha Vincent through its One Race Films production label, a company that signed a first-choice deal with the studio in 2011, while Kevin McKeon will oversee development of the project for Mattel, who produced with Universal.

‘Rock’ Em Sock ‘Em Robots’ thus becomes another Mattel property to hit theaters, joining projects like ‘Wishbone’, ‘Barbie’, ‘Hot Wheels’, ‘American Girl’, ‘View-Master’ or ‘Thomas & Friends’.