Vin Diesel and the cast of ‘Fast & Furious 9’ celebrate box office success: “Theaters are back”

While in Spain we are already counting the few days left for the premiere of ‘Fast & Furious 9’ in our cinemas, Vin Diesel’s family is celebrating the fantastic box office data with which the film has debuted in the United States . Justin Lin’s film has raised about $ 70 million in its first weekend in North America, becoming the best premiere in times of pandemic.

It was the largest deployment of a movie since “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” More than 4,100 cinemas screened the ninth installment of the saga, and although it has only achieved the sixth best premiere of the franchise It has done it at a much more complicated time than all the previous films. The rooms are still restricted in capacity, there are areas that are still unable to open and vaccination is quite stagnant. But none of that has dampened the party for the ‘Fast 9’ team, who have celebrated in style a debut that, without any doubt, is a blockbuster.

“I think the best feeling is the idea that people are returning to the film experience. It feels good to say, ‘The movies are back!’“Vin Diesel says to Variety. The actor has thanked Universal Pictures for trusting in a theatrical release and assures that” he takes off his hat. “Charlize Theron also commented on the terrific premiere:” It’s incredible. Just thinking about the fact that they’re going for the ninth movie, it’s pretty impressive. It’s a perfect movie to help us come back. “Jordana Brewster adds,” It’s really cool. It feels good to go back to a movie theater, period! “

Everything stays in the family

We remember that on Friday, July 2, ‘Fast & Furious 9’ will finally be released in theaters in Spain. In it, in addition to seeing the return of veterans of the saga such as Michelle Rodriguez or Ludacris, and stellar signings such as Charlize Theron or Helen Mirren, we will welcome John Cena as the brother of Dominic Toretto, the main antagonist of this delivery.