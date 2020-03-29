You think that the spread of the coronavirus is far from over in your country

Jacques Villeneuve has many doubts about whether the Canadian GP can be played on its official date, scheduled for June 14. The Canadian thinks that the coronavirus could still become a risk in the country at that time, and does not rule out a postponement, which for them would be viable.

At the moment, the Canadian GP is the first date of the 2020 World Cup. The race at the Gilles Villeneuve circuit was in theory the ninth of the year, but after the continuous postponement of tests due to fear of the spread of the coronavirus, it is the closest on the calendar. However, Jacques would not be at all surprised to see a ninth postponement, which would not be so harmful to them.

“Canada is behind the virus. I have a hard time believing that the race can be held on June 14. The good news is that the event can be delayed without problem, it would not be a process as complicated as that of Baku or Monaco, “said Villeneuve in words collected by the Canadian newspaper Le Journal de Montreal.

Of course, he considers that this postponement would not be liked by the citizens of Montreal, since the Formula 1 race marks the beginning of summer, and is something highly anticipated by all fans of motor sport.

“It would be a hard blow for Montreal. This event marks the beginning of summer here, It is a great event, which is one of the most anticipated of the whole year by Canadians, “he insisted.

Villeneuve is clear that the spread of the pandemic is very far from ending in his country, and after seeing what is happening in Spain and France, he thinks that the next stop may be his continent, America.

“We are obliged to stay at home and follow different instructions. There are thousands of cases in our country and this is far from over, and what is being experienced here is being experienced in many parts of the world, especially in Spain and France. The next stop may be America. I do not want to worry anyone, but the situation can become worse if everything continues like this, “said Villeneuve to finish.

