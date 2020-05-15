Villas del Sol reports blackout in Playa del Carmen.

The populous fractionation Villas del Sol in Carmen beach it ran out of electricity in all its sections, after a telephone and internet company broke a power line, so hundreds of homes, especially in the duplex area, suffered a blackout for more than three hours, around noon.

The reports immediately began to reach the 911 emergency line due to the lack of electricity in the Pescadores Plus area, next to Villas del Sol, as well as in homes adjacent to the second stage and houses located near the third and fourth park, they denounced.

Complaints were swift in Playa del Carmen

One of the neighbors, who identified herself as “Elizabeth” criticized that in the middle of the quarantine people have to be on the street because it is unbearably hot and no one is responsible for this blackout, added that they called 071 to contact the Federal Commission de Electricidad (CFE) “no longer answer us, they divert the call,” said one of the neighbors affected by this cut.

Meanwhile, another of the dissatisfied neighbors said that the CFE refused to repair with the argument that the telephone and Internet company should make the repair, while the most affected were the neighbors.

On the other hand, residents of Pavoreal Avenue indicated that public lighting began to fail this week, only on one of the sidewalks of the place, however, they requested the repair, since they assure that walking in that area is a danger.

Finally, it was reported that in the afternoon, CFE workers repaired the supply line.

