Villas-Boas’ next step: leading a national team

05/19/2021 at 8:31 PM CEST

Martí Grau

The former Olympique de Marseille coach, André Villas-Boas, would have as his next goal to direct a team. In a statement for the Portuguese newspaper A Bola, the coach envisions his future in command of a national team. “Now I’m going to watch the Eurocup, I have the ambition to coach a national team, I have four years left“.

Faced with the possibility of being the president of Porto, the technician believes that it is not yet the time to occupy such an important position. “Given the president’s career, which has been so successful, now is not the time to talk about it, we are in good hands“As Porto coach, the Portuguese won a Portuguese League, a Cup and a Super Cup.

Villas-Boas believes that he should have the support of the fans and for now he is not considering starting a project of this type. “I will not repeat myself in relation to this, but to move forward it would have to be a global project, with the entire nation of Porto. “

Controversial departure from OM

During the month of February the Portuguese terminated his contract as coach of Olympique de Marseille. At that time, with the team in ninth position in Ligue 1, some decisions in the club’s sports policy did not please the manager, who finally resigned in the middle of the season.

After going through Portugal, England, Russia, China and finally, France, Villas-Boas is now without a team. Announced his retirement in four years, the coach does not want to end his coaching career without first leading a national team.