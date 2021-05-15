Villarrubia receives Las Rozas

05/15/2021 at 9:13 PM CEST

Next Sunday at 8:45 p.m. the match of the seventh day of the Second Phase of Second B will be played, in which we will see the victory dispute Villarrubia and to Las Rozas in the Municipal.

The Villarrubia He faces the match of the seventh day with the intention of adding more points to his classification after achieving a draw against him Athletic B in their last meeting. Since the beginning of the season, the hosts have won in one of the six games played to date, with 23 goals in favor and 32 against.

Regarding the visiting squad, Las Rozas had to settle for a 0-0 draw against the Socuéllamos during his last game, so he comes to the meeting with the illusion of recovering points that were left behind. Of the six games he has played in this season of the Second Phase of Second B, Las Rozas one of them has won with a figure of 19 goals for and 28 against.

Regarding the performance in his stadium, the Villarrubia he has won once, he has lost once and he has drawn once in three games played so far, which means that he is not taking advantage of home games to add a good point income to his pocket. At home, Las Rozas It has a balance of a victory, a loss and a draw in three games played, which means that both teams must do their best to win.

Currently, between Villarrubia Y Las Rozas there is a difference of one point in the ranking. The locals, before this game, are in fifth place with 26 points in the standings. On the other hand, the visitors are in third position with 27 points.