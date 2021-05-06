Villarreal: With the guns for the final

The Villarreal He faces the most important event in his history, the one that can give him access to the first European final in its almost 100 years of life. What was born as a very humble team has grown step by step until it was spurred on by spectacular management and launched to the top of the European scene. The Arsenal It is the last stumbling block before entering the final of the Europa League. The yellows’ shield will be the 2-1 of the first leg at the Estadio de la Cerámica y las armas, the offensive cannons that want to make a good income and execute one of the historic Englishmen.

When the Villarreal contact with Unai emery In order for him to be in charge of directing the squad, the objective was to play a good role in the League – with the Champions League on the horizon – but, above all, to earn the right to dream of the Europa League. After beating Salzburg, Dynamo Kiev and Dinamo Zagreb, the semifinals made the premises with which the coach was hired a reality. And from there, to dream.

The first leg took the dreamed guidelines for a Villarreal that took the lead as soon as it started through the mediation of Trigueros and, taking advantage of Arsenal’s pájara, scored the 2-0 with Raul Albiol as the protagonist. The result was unbeatable and the clean sheet was sufficient to be considered clear favorites in the second leg, but things went wrong in the last few minutes of difficult understanding in which expulsions were mediated, those of Capoué and Ceballos and a goal, that of Pepé, which leaves things completely open for the second leg.

The Emirates Stadium will pass judgment in a match in which the Villarreal he must play with his nerves and not only think about avoiding an Arsenal goal. Offensive power, with Aubameyang, Pepé and the young Smith-Rowe and Saka, is the main argument of the Gunners, with the counterweight of the defense, where Chambers and Xhaka as improvised sides can suffer a lot from the attacks of Chukwueze or Gerard Moreno.

Emery and the favoritism of Arsenal

Emery appeared at a press conference and as part of his speech, stressed the danger of the attackers of his former team, highlighting Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. «He is a killer and always will be. If it is in a good moment it is very difficult to stop. I know him very well and we are already working to stop him, “said the technician, who will have Albiol and Pau Torres as guarantee stoppers of the Gabonese international.

Regarding favoritism, Emery maintains his initial idea that Arsenal, by budget and history, is ahead. “I think that Arsenal was the favorite and we as candidates, I think the result of the first leg does not change the idea. For budget, history and more I consider them favorites. We are a solid team with the ability to fight them.

Gerard to make a difference

If the trump card of Arsenal is on offense, also needed by 2-1 in the first leg, in the Villarreal things are much more distributed, and that may be the best news for the Castellón fans. Asenjo has the experience to lead behind in a game of this importance, with Albiol as a bastion and Pau Torres acting as a star, in which his last weeks are shown before his jump to a great one.

In front, Dani Parejo will carry the handle aided by a Trigueros that already got wet on the way out and will give imbalance to the engine room. Already above, the differential factor must be Gerard Moreno, possibly the best Spanish footballer of the season and who is facing an unbeatable opportunity to strike the final blow on the table, guiding Villarreal to the first final in their history.