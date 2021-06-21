06/21/2021 at 12:36 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

Villarreal will start the preseason on July 8 with the corresponding reviews and medical tests of the players in the sports city of the entity, as reported by the club. The Europa League champion will do with all available troops except for internationals Gerard Moreno and Pau Torres, concentrated with the Spanish team in the Eurocup.

After those two days of testing, the team will begin to prepare the first big date of the season in which it will face the current Champions League champion, Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea, in the final of the European Super Cup scheduled for August 11 in Belfast.

During the preseason, the team will hold two concentrations away from their facilities, as they will be exercising in San Pedro del Pinatar, in Murcia, and in Austria, as they did the previous year. Among the main novelties of the team will be Mandi, from Real Betis.

The first friendly commitments, confirmed

In addition to the two concentrations and the final of the European Super Cup, The team already has confirmed preseason matches with Valencia, Honved Budapest, FC Barcelona and Olympique Lyon, and is waiting to close between two and three more friendlies.