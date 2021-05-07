Villarreal will meet Manchester United in the Gdansk final

Villarreal is one step away from adding its first European title of great resonance. The yellows will face Manchester United in the final of the Europa League after having managed to get off the road to Red Bull Salzburg, Dinamo Kiev, Dinamo Zagreb and finally Arsenal with a tie resolved by a 2-1 aggregate.

Unai emery, three-time champion of the competition with Sevilla, has once again led a club to the final a club that took revenge on Arsenal 16 years later of being eliminated in the semifinals of the Champions League. On this occasion, the Castellón team managed to maintain their income from the first leg by equaling zero goals in the second leg at the Emirates Stadium.

Manchester United, meanwhile, has had a more complicated path than Villarreal in a Europa League to which he came bounced from the Champions League. The Red Devils have managed to eliminate Real Sociedad, AC Milan, Granada and Rome along the way. Especially important was their triumph over the lacials in the first leg of the Europa League semifinals when they managed to win 6-2.

Villarreal has the first major European final in its history after winning the Intertoto Cup twice in 2003 and 2004. The club led by Emery will have a perfect opportunity in Gdansk to write a golden page in its history.