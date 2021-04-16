Villarreal will face Arsenal in the semifinals and Granada falls on their feet

The semifinals of the Europa League 2020/21. The Villarreal It is the only Spanish club that manages to qualify among the four semi-finalists of this European competition. The grenade ends his European dream, frustrated by a Manchester United which gave the Nasrids very little during the 180 minutes. In addition to Villarreal and United, Arsenal Y Rome they are the other two semifinalists for a match that will determine who will be measured for the title on May 26. The crosses will be United-Roma and Villarreal-Arsenal.

Villarreal arrived with their homework done this round of the semifinals. In Zagreb there was a more than favorable result, a victory by the minimum and a clean sheet. What was harvested in the Balkans had to be made at home, at the Estadio de la Cerámica. The yellows are at a competitive level in this section of the high competition and they let it be noticed in their fiefdom. Have a duo like Paco Alcacer Y Gerard Brown o’clock scores many points, especially if they have their night. Before the break, both added their chicharro to Castellón’s joy (2-0). Already in the final stretch, Mislav Orsic did the honor for him Dynamo from Zagreb for the final 2-1, with the aggregate of (3-1).

What of grenade At Old Trafford it was a want and I can’t. The Nasrids were already reaching this quarter turn with the very difficult goal. The 0-2 over the horn Bruno Fernandes in Los Cármenes he greatly complicated the tie. Rashford opened the can at home. He had to do the heroic in a soccer temple like the temple of the Red Devils. The team of Diego Martinez, which had its options to see the door, but the one that would materialize first would be Edison Cavani for 1-0 after six minutes of play. Already in the final stretch, after trying everything, Vallejo it was 2-0. On aggregate, 4-0 for a United that seems to be reborn in Europe.

Everything that failed to seal the Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium he did it in Prague. The 1-0 of Pepe was placated in the discount for Tomas Holes in London. On the return, the Gunners swept the Slavia from Prague with a forceful 0-4 incontestable of those of Mikel Arteta. The effectiveness of the English was capital, that in the equator of the first half already dominated 0-3 with the goals of Pepe, Lacazette Y Saka. Already in the second part, Lacazette rounded off the fourth for a 5-1 aggregate.

More exciting until the last bars was the duel at the Olímpico. Rome Y Ajax they gave a show until the end after the 1-2 in Amsterdam. Although the Dutch took the lead in the first leg, with a goal from KlaassenIt was the Romans who would win. The goals of Pellegrini Y Roger Ibanez they decided. In the Italian capital, it was Brobbey the one who put pressure with the 0-1 but Dzeko calmed down with 1-1 in 72 ‘. They held those of Fonseca locked behind and are in the semifinals.