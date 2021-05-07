Villarreal: where to watch the 2021 Europa League semifinal match on TV and online today, live

Arsenal and Villarreal They meet today, Thursday, May 6, in the match corresponding to the second leg of the Europa League semifinals that takes place at the Emirates Stadium in London. The Castellón team will have to defend the 2-1 achieved last week in The ceramic to be in the final to be played in Dansk next May 26.

The Villarreal The pass to the final is played at the Emirates against Arsenal that will have to overcome the 2-1 achieved by the submarine in the first leg played at La Cerámica. The goal of Nicolas Pepe penalty in the absence of a quarter of an hour for the conclusion of the duel countered Manu’s goals Trigueros and Albiol and gave life to the English for the second leg.

Arsenal will be able to count on the second leg of the Europa League semifinals with Aubameyang, who missed the first leg due to injury and will be at the disposal of Mikel Arteta. The Spanish coach will not be able to count on Dani Ceballos, who was sent off in the first leg and will not be in a core commanded by Ödegaard, which points to headline.

For its part, Unai emery You will be able to count on your eleven gala against Arsenal in the most important game of the season for the Castellón team. The possible eleven of the Castellón team can be the following: Rulli; Mario, Albiol, Pau Torres, Pedraza; Chuckweze, Parejo, Coquelin, Trigueros; Alcacer, Moreno.

The Arsenal – Villarreal of the semifinals of the Europa League It will be played this Thursday at 9:00 p.m. at the Emirates Stadium and can be seen on the Movistar + Champions League channel. You can also find out about everything that happens before, during and after the game in our direct from OKDIARY.

Arsenal – Villarreal

Day and hour: 6/5/2021 – 21.00 hours

Stadium: Emirates Stadium

TV: Movistar Champions League