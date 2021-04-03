Villarreal want to sign Gerard Deulofeu

The Villarreal, when not even the unusual 20/21 campaign has yet been defined, He is already planning the future and according to ‘El Periódico Mediterráneo’ has in his sights as a potential signing for the 21/22 campaign Gerard Deulofeu, right winger formed in the quarry of FC Barcelona that currently belongs to the Italian Udinese and who became one of the strongest promises of Spanish football during his time in the lower categories of the Spanish National Team, in which he was a fundamental piece.

The attempts to sign Vitolo and Amine Harit in the last winter market show that the position of attacking band player is one of those that is intended to be reinforced and Emery even knows him from having coincided with him at Sevilla.

Deulofeu, in full maturity at 27 years old despite the severe injuries of his last seasons, has passed through Watford, Milan, Everton, Seville and now Udinese, and according to the aforementioned media the cost of the operation would be around 10 million euros. Udinese is one of the teams in the ‘Pozzo group’ from which Villarreal has recently signed Estupiñán and Capoue.