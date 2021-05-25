Villarreal vs Manchester United: Schedule and where to watch the Europa League final

The Arena Gdansk in Poland will be the stage in which Manchester United and Villarreal of Spain will play the UEFA Europa League title of the 2020-2021 season this Wednesday, May 26 at 2:00 p.m., Central Mexico time, in a game that you can follow live through the channels of Fox Sports, Fox Sports 2, plus ESPN.

Manchester United reach this final after overwhelming Roma in the Semifinals, while Villarreal dispatched Arsenal, settling in their first game for a title in one of the major European competitions.

Read also: Khloé Kardashian boasts a shapely figure in a tiny swimsuit

Villarreal and Manchester United have met four times in continental tournaments, all of which resulted in a scoreless draw.

The Red Devils are seeking their second UEFA Europa League crown, repeating the ‘feat’ they accomplished in the 2016-2017 season.

Villarreal vs Manchester United: Schedule and where to watch the final of the Europa League Spain: 9:00 p.m. Argentina: 4:00 p.m. Brazil: 4:00 p.m. Uruguay: 4:00 p.m. Chile: 3:00 p.m. Paraguay: 3:00 p.m. hours Venezuela: 3:00 p.m. Bolivia: 3:00 p.m. Colombia: 2:00 p.m. Ecuador: 2:00 p.m. Peru: 2:00 p.m. Mexico: 2:00 p.m. United States: 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m.

CHANNELS WHERE TO SEE THE FINAL OF THE UEDA EUROPA LEAGUE

Latin America: ESPN and ESPN 2 Mexico: FOX Sports and FOX Sports 2, in addition to ESPN Spain: Movistar + and Movistar Champions League United States: CBS Sports, TUDN USA and Paramount +

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content