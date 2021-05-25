Villarreal vs Manchester United: Probable lineups final of the Europa League

Villarreal and Manchester United The UEFA Europa League title will be played on Wednesday, May 26 at the Gdańsk Arena in Poland on May 26 at 9:00 p.m. (2:00 p.m. in central Mexico), in their last match of their respective seasons.

Villarreal will seek to win the first European final in its history, while Manchester United already knows what it is to conquer a Europa League, as they won the title of the 2016-2017 season.

The Spanish team arrives with extra motivation for this match, because in addition to the title they would be getting into the UEFA Champions League.

Probable lineups for Villarreal vs Manchester in the UEFA Europa League Final Villarreal: Rulli; Mario, Albiol, Pau Torres, Pedraza; Parejo, Coquelin, Trigueros; Gerard Moreno, Alcácer, Chuckweze Man Utd: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw; Van de Beek, Fred; Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Pogba; Cavani State of form of Manchester United and Villarreal

Villarreal

Form: DEVVDD Last game: Villarreal – Celta Vigo 2-4, 05/09 Next game: Valladolid (away, 05/13), Sevilla (at home, 05/16), Real Madrid (away, 05/23) League position: 6th in LaLiga

Manchester United

Form: VDVEVV Last game: Aston Villa 1-3 Man Utd, 05/09 Next game: Leicester (home, 05/11), Liverpool (home, 05/13), Fulham (h, 05/18), Wolves (away, 23/05) Position in their league: 2nd in the Premier League How Villarreal arrives Classified: 5th in La Liga Winner of Group I Round of 32: 4-1 Salzburg Round of 16: 4-0 Dynamo de Kiev Quarter-finals: 3-1 Dynamo Zagreb Semi-finals: 2-1 Arsenal How Manchester United arrives Qualified: from the UEFA Champions League Round of 32: 4-0 Real Sociedad Eighth-finals: 2-1 AC Milan Quarter-finals Final: 4-0 Granada Semifinals: 8-5 Rome

