Villarreal vs Manchester United: Official Lineups of the Europa League Final

The Arena Gdansk in Poland will be the stage where Manchester United of the England Premier League and Villarreal of La Liga de España will dispute the title of the UEFA Europa League of the 2020-2021 Season this Wednesday, May 26 at 2:00 p.m., Central Mexico time, 9:00 p.m. local time.

Villarreal reaches their first final in a UEFA competition and with Unai Émery they will try to beat the Red Devils for the first time in a continental tournament, since in four direct confrontations they have the same number of draws, coincidentally all of them without goals.

Read also: Khloé Kardashian boasts a shapely figure in a tiny swimsuit

In the last nine finals between a Spanish club and an English club, the Iberian team has won all of them.

For United, this will be the eighth European final in their history, the second English team with the most appearances for a UEFA title, behind only Liverpool (14).

Manchester United have been crowned in 5 of those 7 finals they have played.

In the last nine finals between a Spanish club and an English club, the Iberian team has won all of them.

OFFICIAL lineups for Villarreal vs Manchester in the UEFA Europa League Final

Villarreal:

13Rulli (PO) 3Albiol (C) 4Pau Torres 5Parejo 7Gerard Moreno 8Foyth 9Bacca 14Trigueros 24Pedraza 25Capoue 30Pino

Manchester United:

1De Gea (PO) 2Lindelöf 3Bailly 6Pogba 7Cavani 10Rashford 11Greenwood 18Bruno Fernandes (C) 23Shaw 29Wan-Bissaka 39McTominay Manchester United and Villarreal state of form

Villarreal

Form: DEVVDD Last game: Villarreal – Celta Vigo 2-4, 05/09 Next game: Valladolid (away, 05/13), Sevilla (at home, 05/16), Real Madrid (away, 05/23) League position: 6th in LaLiga

Manchester United

Form: VDVEVV Last game: Aston Villa 1-3 Man Utd, 05/09 Next game: Leicester (home, 05/11), Liverpool (home, 05/13), Fulham (h, 05/18), Wolves (away, 23/05) Position in their league: 2nd in the Premier League How Villarreal arrives Classified: 5th in La Liga Winner of Group I Round of 32: 4-1 Salzburg Round of 16: 4-0 Dynamo de Kiev Quarter-finals: 3-1 Dynamo Zagreb Semi-finals: 2-1 Arsenal How Manchester United arrives Qualified: from the UEFA Champions League Round of 32: 4-0 Real Sociedad Eighth-finals: 2-1 AC Milan Quarter-finals Final: 4-0 Granada Semifinals: 8-5 Rome

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content