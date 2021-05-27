Villarreal vs Manchester United: Goal by Gerard Moreno in the Europa League Final (Video)

Manchester United and Villarreal from Spain The grand final of the UEFA Europa League of the 2020-2021 season in his last chance to win a title this season, as both clubs went blank in their respective local competitions, both in leagues and in cups.

On the side of Villarreal, Spaniards seek the first important title in their history, as the Yellow Submarine they have never won a local tournament and this is the first final in one of UEFA’s major competitions.

Also read: Will Club América terminate contracts for undisciplined players? The Eagles prepare punishment

For United, this is the most important final they have played since 2016-2017, precisely when they played this same title against Ajax, managing to win their first trophy in this competition.

The game began with an overwhelming dominance of Manchester United over the Spanish, the Red Devils had several approaches in set pieces and with shots from medium distance, putting the Yellow Submarine’s defense in predicaments, the lime was demanded to the limit.

Despite the dominance, Villarreal knew how to withstand the pressure and had some opportunities through a couple of corners, which he took the opportunity to put ice on the red barrage and take a break.

Almost 30 minutes into action, Villarreal broke the tie for the match with a set piece action by Parejo, who left Gerard Moreno alone to score with his right foot.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content