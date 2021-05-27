Villarreal: Unai Emery and his epic response to his “gift” for the Europa League

Villarreal defeated the Manchester United to win his first UEFA Europa League and his fourth for his manager Unai Emey, who revealed his “secret” for this competition.

At a press conference, a journalist questioned Emery about “what he had” with this competition, in order to achieve four titles in Europe, to which the Spanish coach gave an “epic” response to make his work clear.

17 Manchester United matches analyzed. That is what I have. Work, there is no more “

Unai Emery won three consecutive Europa League championships directing Sevilla, (2014, 2015 and 2016), to now get his fourth title in this competition with Villarreal in a round where all his players scored.

“The players have been fabulous. It is not even the decision to choose because everyone has thrown, even the goalkeeper, it is incredible and wonderful that everyone scores ”, added Emery.

