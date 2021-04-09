Villarreal takes the lead in their first quarter-final match after beating Dinamo Zagreb 0-1

04/08/2021 at 11:38 PM CEST

The Villarreal began his passage through the quarterfinals of the Europa League on the right foot after winning 0-1 at Dinamo Zagreb this thursday in the Maksimir. During the previous phase of the Europa League the Dinamo Zagreb eliminated the Tottenham Hotspur; the Villarreal, meanwhile, managed to prevail over Dynamo of Kiev. Following this result, the Dinamo Zagreb and the Villarreal face off in an exciting second leg where the Dinamo Zagreb will try to turn the tie around.

The first part of the match started in a favorable way for the visiting team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring thanks to a goal from the penalty spot of Gerard Moreno. With this 0-1 the first part of the duel ended.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second half and therefore regulation time ended with the score 0-1.

The coach of the Dinamo Zagreb gave entrance to Bruno Petkovic, Lirim Kastrati, Marin leovac, Marko tolic Y Bartol franjic for Iyayi Atiemwen, Kristijan jakic, Josko Gvardiol, Mislav orsic Y Lovro majer, Meanwhile he Villarreal gave the green light to Paco Alcacer, Moi gomez Y Ruben Peña, which came to replace Carlos Bacca, Samuel Chukwueze Y Manu Trigueros.

In the match the referee showed a yellow card to the visiting team. Specifically, he showed a yellow card to Gerard Moreno.

On April 15 we will know who will qualify: it will be decided in the return match that will face the Villarreal in the stadium of Villarreal in front of Dinamo Zagreb.

Data sheetDinamo Zagreb:Gerónimo Rulli, Juan Foyth, Raúl Albiol, Pau Torres, Alfonso Pedraza, Dani Parejo, Manu Trigueros, Etienne Capoue, Gerard Moreno, Carlos Bacca and Samuel ChukwuezeVillarreal:Dominik Livakovic, Stefan Ristovski, Rasmus Lauritsen, Kevin Theophile-Catherine, Josko Gvardiol, Luka Ivanusec, Arijan Ademi, Lovro Majer, Kristijan Jakic, Mislav Orsic and Iyayi AtiemwenStadium:MaksimirGoals:Gerard Moreno (0-1, min. 44)