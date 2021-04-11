Villarreal summary and goals

04/11/2021

On at 4:37 PM CEST

EFE

Osasuna won 1-2 on his visit to La Cerámica and ended Villarreal’s streak that he had won his last six games by victories, also adding three points that give him a good margin in his fight for permanence.

VILE

OSA

Villarreal

Asenjo; Mario Gaspar, Albiol (Trigueros, 78 ‘), Funes Mori; Peña (Moreno, 46 ​​’), Parejo, Foyth, Gómez, Costa (Pedraza, 46′); Alcácer (Nino, 78 ‘), Pino (Chukweze, 58’).

Osasuna

Herrera; Vidal, Aridane, D. García, Cruz (Sánchez, 61 ‘); Barja (Torres, 76 ‘), Moncayola, Brasanac, R. García (Oier, 76’); Budimir (Calleri, 76 ‘), Martínez Calvo (Torró, 59’).

Goals

0-1 M. 64 Moncayola. 1-1 M. 70 D. García. 1-2 M. 74 Budimir.

Referee

Munuera Montero (Andalusian).

Incidents

Day 30. The Ceramics. Door closed.

Unai Emery decided to give some of his heavyweights a break from starting, such as Gerard, Pau Torres, Pedraza or Manu Trigueros, thinking about the return of the quarterfinals of the Europa League.

But the rotations weren’t enough to beat a Osasuna very well planted, that when it was worse in the second half, he was able to hit an astonished Villarreal twice.

A volley goal from the front of Moncayola put the visitors ahead when Villarreal was playing better at the equator of the second part. Just five minutes later came the equalizer, after an own goal by David García, but again he hit the ‘red’ box immediately with an imperial header from Budimir after a corner kick.

Villarreal desperately went for the draw but ran into a very inspired Sergio Herrera, which in the prolongation time avoided the equalized with two large interventions.