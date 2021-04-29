Villarreal summary and goals

04/29/2021

On at 23:35 CEST

Alba Lopez

It was an appointed night. A date for history. And Villarreal did not disappoint, which heads to Poland, where the Europa League final is played, after winning the first leg of the semifinals against Arsenal with goals, who was going to say Trigueros and Albiol. Pépé scored a penalty for the ‘gunners’ after a Penalty that did not exist from Trigueros on Saka.

VILE

ARS

Villarreal

Rulli; Foyth (Mario Gaspar, 70 ‘), Pau Torres, Albiol, Pedraza (Alberto Moreno, 80’); Capoue, Parejo, Trigueros (Moi Gómez, 80 ‘); Chukwueze, Gerard Moreno, Alcácer (Coquelin, 46 ‘).

Arsenal

Log; Chambers, Holding, Pablo Marí; Smith Rowe (Elneny, 95 ‘), Ceballos, Partey, Xhaka, Saka (Aubameyang, 85’); Odegaard (Martinelli, 63 ‘); Pépé (Willian, 95 ‘).

Goals

1-0 M. 5 Trigueros. 2-0 M. 29 Albiol. 2-1 M. 72 Pépé, from a penalty.

Referee

Soares Dias (Portugal). TA: Pau Torres (37 ‘) and Capoue (2A, 77’) / Ceballos (2A, 57 ‘), Thomas (58’) and Aubameyang (90 ‘).

Incidents

The ceramic. Behind closed doors.

But Unai Emery’s is a superlative team. With a great coach who knows the competition like the back of his hand. He took Sevilla to miraculous heights and is about to do so with this ‘Submarine’, whose periscope points to the final. Riquelme, Forlán, Quique Álvarez, Senna and company smile, who were not on board the ship today, but they know that Europe owes one to Villarreal and this year they have to collect it. At the Emirates Stadium, next Thursday, the outcome.

There were no surprises in the eleven that Emery presented at La Cerámica, but yes at Arsenal. Arteta threatened in the previous one pointing out that the headdresses Lacazette and Tierney they were ready and when push came to shove, he didn’t even include them in the call. Aubameyang did enter after overcoming malaria, although he was a substitute. Odegaard and Ceballos, who pointed to the bench, started from the beginning. The truth is that if the idea of ​​Guardiola’s former assistant at City was to hide his cards, he did it wonderfully.

Even so, Villarreal knew how to adapt to the new situation. Emery, old fox, saw the calico and changed plans in attack on the fly. The natural thing would have been to see Gerard Moreno on the right, Chukwueze on the left and Alcacer at the tip of the spear. But the Basque coach sensed Xhaka’s weakness in his new position and threw Chukwueze to that side so that he unbalanced with his capering.

DREAM START

The play came out to ask the Hondarribia, because that’s where Arsenal began to unravel after five minutes, when The Nigerian made a mess of the Swiss at the top of the area and Trigueros, who was passing by, shot Leno.

It was the dreamed start, but there was still a lot of game ahead. Villarreal understood it, who backed down and let the ‘gunners’ do. Until Parejo, a teacher when he has the day, began to carburet. Like Trigueros, a theoretical low-profile footballer who has plenty of football in his boots.

In full flapping ‘groguet’ fell the second. Born from the Unai slate. Parejo took the squad and the bevel in a corner kick to put the ball on the head of Gerard Moreno and the fireproof Albiol he opened the gift of the Catalan at the far post. There was no audience in the stands of La Cerámica, but the stadium shook.

After the 2-0 Arsenal woke up and was able to cut distances at the edge of the break. It was prevented by the VAR. The referee had signaled a penalty for a demolition of Foyth on Pépé inside the area. After consulting with the video scorer before a tip from above, however, Soares Dias saw that the Ivorian had previously touched the ball with his hand when controlling it and rectified his decision.

The relief lasted for Villarreal as long as two ice fish in a ‘whiskey on the rocks’. Because the second half started and Arteta’s team played safarrancho, as expected, seeing themselves out of the tie. Then you had to bite the bullet. Emery had put Coquelin on the field for Alcácer to strengthen the center of the field. And the French helped stop the English onslaught, but it was not enough to stop the bleeding with a Pépé unleashed on the right.

EXPULSIONS AND VERTIGO

The expulsion of Ceballos changed the course of events. The Andalusian lost his foot in an entry on Parejo and saw a second yellow card more than deserved. From then on, madness reigned. Gerard Moreno had the sentence and forgave. And shortly afterwards the ‘gunners’ got the virgin down to see when the referee invented a penalty from Trigueros on Saka that Pépé took advantage of to make it 2-1.

Another expulsion, this time from Villarreal’s side, ended up blowing up the match. Capoue left his team with ten and was injured in the same action. Then Alberto Moreno and Moi Gómez entered in search of oxygen for the team. It was achieved. There is work to be done at the Emirates Stadium next week, but Villarreal has its first continental final to play. It’s about time.