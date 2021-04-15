Villarreal summary and goals

04/15/2021

On at 23:18 CEST

Roger Payró

Villarreal is very serious about the Europa League. He has only given up one draw in the entire competition and is already in the semifinals, where Arsenal awaits him. The last victory, against a Dinamo from Zagreb (2-1) minimized in La Cerámica for the good work of the ‘Submarine’. Its spectacular figures that are better understood if the one who directs the ship is Gerard Moreno. The Catalan is more than half a team and he was once again key in the game and the team’s goals. He started the play in the of Alcacer and he himself killed the tie before the break. There are already six goals in the competition counting the penalty from the first leg. Orsic made the one of the Croatian honor.

VILE

Dinamo Zagreb

Villarreal

Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Pedraza (Alberto Moreno, 90 ‘); Parejo (Coquelin, 84 ‘), Capoue, Trigueros (Moi Gómez, 62’); Chukwueze (Rubén Peña, 90 ‘), Gerard Moreno and Alcácer (Baena, 90’).

Dinamo Zagreb

Livakovic; Ristovski (Stojanovic, 62 ‘), Lauritsen, Theophile-Catherine (Peric, 82’), Gvardiol; Jakic, Ademi (Misic, 82 ‘); Ivanusec (Atiemwen, 76 ‘), Majer (Franjic, 62’), Orsic; and Petkovic.

Goals

1-0 M. 36 Alcacer. 2-0 M. 43 Gerard Moreno. 2-1 M. 74 Orsic.

Referee

Danny Makkelie (Netherlands). TA: Trigueros (60 ‘) / Jakic (40’).

Incidents

The ceramic. Behind closed doors.

Ignore the yellow box at 0-1 of the first leg. He impaled Dinamo in a first half in which he touched 70% of the ball although he did not get clear goal situations. Of course, when they arrived, Villarreal did not leave a puppet with a head. Tried it first Chukwueze With a shot that shook the goal, it was not in vain that the honor of opening the can went to Alcácer.

Not without suspense – Chukwueze was initially offside – Torrent pushed a Nigerian pass into the net in a play started by Gerard. The VAR showed that Gvardiol’s heel enabled the Nigerian. Much prominence for the winger, who before the holiday combined with an Albiol who joined the attack. Your center did not find Alcacer but the rejection of the rear did fall to Gerard. With courage, the one from Santa Perpetua was outlined and scored the 2-0. Eliminatory sentenced.

Villarreal started the second half with a scare. If in the first half it had been Albiol, this time it was Pau the one who messed it up at the exit of the ball. Rulli, very attentive on both occasions, avoided greater evils. Emery’s team persisted, with an electric Chukwueze who only missed the goal. Lauridsen, the stick again and Livakovic they made his night bitter. The Dinamo goalkeeper also took a shot in the mouth of Gerard’s goal in what could be one of the stops of the competition.

The Croatian team also woke up after the holiday, led in attack by Orsic. The ’99’, hero against Tottenham, was the one who tried the most and found the prize in 74 ‘after a great combination with Petkovic, who assisted him high-heeled.

It was the epilogue of a clear yellow tie. Now Emery will have to prepare the next fight against Arsenal. There are pending accounts; that of the coach with his ex-club and that of Villarreal for the semifinals of the 2006 Champions League.