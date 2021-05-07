Villarreal seeks to secure their ticket to Gdansk

05/06/2021 at 8:27 PM CEST

Alberto Teruel

Villarreal visit the Emirates Stadium tonight to try to beat Arsenal and certify your pass to the final of the Europa League. The yellow submarine starts with an advantage after winning at the Estadio de la Cerámica (2-1) thanks to goals from Manu Trigueros and Raúl Albiol. However, the advantage is minimal, so an Arsenal goal could end Emery’s dream.

The main novelties in the Villarreal eleven are Francis Coquelin and Mario Gaspar, who take the place of Foyth and Capoue. The Frenchman will not be able to be lined up due to his expulsion in the first leg. Those chosen by Unai Emery to reach the final in Poland are Rulli; Pedraza, Torres, Albiol, Mario Gaspar; Trigueros, Coquelin, Parejo; Chukwueze, Alcácer and Gerard Moreno.

The locals, for their part, have Aubameyang as their main novelty. The Gabonese killer, intractable scorer on his best afternoons, will seek to embarrass the yellow submarine. Arteta is going out with Leno; Bellerín, Holding, Marí, Xhaka, Saka; Smith-Rowe, Thomas; Pepé, Aubameyang and Odegaard.