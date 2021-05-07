Villarreal reach their first European final

05/06/2021

05/06/2021

The fifth time is the charm. Under the command of Unai Emery, an expert in winning and reaching the Europa League finals, Villarreal will be in Gdansk. The yellow submarine, for this, has left Arsenal outside after a great match at the Ceramics and enduring at the Emirates, thus returning them to that fateful elimination from the semifinals of the Champions League in 2006.

Villarreal has competed spectacularly in Europe, standing in the semifinal without having lost any game. Quite a feat for a city that deserves this opportunity to seal its name in the history of the competition.

Game after game has shown that they wanted to reach the final, with good game and character, the occasional win, defensive solvency and defending the tightest results to the maximum, he has surpassed rivals of the stature of Salzburg, who fell competing in the group of Atlético and Bayern, Dinamo Kyiv and the Dinamo Zagreb, which in turn, eliminated Tottenham after an outstanding tie.

Manchester United awaits you

The job is half done. Although reaching the final is already a prize, the Groguet team wants to put the icing on the cake in Poland. He will not have it easy at all, since he will have to dance with the ugliest. Manchester United, after destroying Roma at Old Trafford and positioning themselves in second place in a more than complicated Premier League, will be the theoretical favorite, but never give up for the loser to a team led by Emery and led by Gerard Moreno, which is in a spectacular moment.

The fifth time is the charm

It was the fifth European semifinal reached by the yellow submarine, but on none of the previous occasions had they managed to overcome this phase, surely influenced by not winning any of their away matches. The first time they tried it, it was in the old UEFA Cup in 2004, where Valencia got in their way to clip their wings. The next one, as we have already mentioned, was the most painful, especially because of how it happened and because it was in the Champions League, when they fell against Arsenal of Thierry Henry and company.

In 2011 it was Porto that, with a painful 5-1 in the first leg, left them without opportunities to turn around at home. They won, but it was not enough. The last time they had reached the final step leading up to the final, Liverpool got in their way. They won at La Ceramica, but a 3-0 at Anfield again denied them glory, but after tonight, finally they will be able to savor and enjoy a European final.