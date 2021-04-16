Villarreal qualify for the semifinals after defeating Dinamo Zagreb 2-1

04/15/2021 at 11:31 PM CEST

The Villarreal went on to the next round of the Europa League after winning at home against the Dinamo Zagreb by 2-1. The teams already met previously in the first leg at the Maksimir, which ended with a score of 0-1 in favor of the Villarreal. With this result, the Villarreal he will remain in the tournament for at least the next phase, waiting to meet his next contender.

The first part of the game started in an excellent way for him Villarreal, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal of Paco Alcacer in minute 36. The Villarreal team scored again, distancing themselves thanks to a goal from Gerard Moreno moments before the final whistle, in 43, thus ending the first period with the result of 2-0.

After the break, in the second half came the goal for the visiting team, which cut differences thanks to the goal of Mislav orsic at 74 minutes, ending the match with a final score of 2-1.

During the match, both coaches used up all their changes. By the Villarreal they entered from the bench Moi gomez, Francis Coquelin, Alberto Moreno, Ruben Peña Y Alex Baena replacing Manu Trigueros, Dani Parejo, Alfonso Pedraza, Samuel Chukwueze Y Paco Alcacer, while changes by the Dinamo Zagreb They were Bartol franjic, Petar stojanovic, Iyayi Atiemwen, Josip Misic Y Dino Peric, which entered through Lovro majer, Stefan Ristovski, Luka Ivanusec, Arijan Ademi Y Kevin Theophile-Catherine.

The referee sanctioned two players with a yellow card, one for the locals and one for the visitors. On the part of the locals the card went to Manu Trigueros and by visitors to Kristijan jakic.

In order to meet the next rival of the Villarreal We will have to wait for the draw for the semi-final of the Europa League that will take place in the next few days.

Data sheetVillarreal:Gerónimo Rulli, Juan Foyth, Pau Torres, Raúl Albiol, Alfonso Pedraza (Alberto Moreno, min.90), Dani Parejo (Francis Coquelin, min.84), Etienne Capoue, Manu Trigueros (Moi Gómez, min.63), Samuel Chukwueze (Rubén Peña, min.90), Paco Alcácer (Alex Baena, min.90) and Gerard MorenoDinamo Zagreb:Dominik Livakovic, Stefan Ristovski (Petar Stojanovic, min.62), Rasmus Lauritsen, Kevin Theophile-Catherine (Dino Peric, min.82), Josko Gvardiol, Luka Ivanusec (Iyayi Atiemwen, min.76), Kristijan Jakic, Arijan Ademi ( Josip Misic, min.82), Lovro Majer (Bartol Franjic, min.62), Mislav Orsic and Bruno PetkovicStadium:La Ceramica StadiumGoals:Paco Alcácer (1-0, min. 36), Gerard Moreno (2-0, min. 43) and Mislav Orsic (2-1, min. 74)