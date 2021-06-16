Villarreal makes the arrival of Aïssa Mandi official

06/16/2021 at 1:52 PM CEST

.

0

Villarreal CF has made the hiring of the Algerian defender official Aïssa Mandi, who arrives free from Real Betis, a club in which he has played in the last five seasons and whose coach, Manuel Pellegrini, already informed more than a month ago of the departure of the player to join the Castellón club.

More information

More information

Mandi, 29 years old and born in France, will play in the team that coaches Unai emery the next four seasons, according to Villarreal.

RELATED NEWS

United offer another year to Juan Mata



Spain gets cloudy in La Cartuja



International for Algeria on 62 occasions, Mandi accumulates more than three hundred meetings between the Spanish and French leagues, since he arrived at Betis from Reims. In the Andalusian club he has accumulated 171 games.