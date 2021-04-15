Villarreal goes to the semifinals of the Europa League and Granada says goodbye

The Villarreal maintains its status of being the only undefeated team in European competition alongside the Manchester City, after rounding off their move to the Europa League semi-finals with a 2-1 victory over the Dinamo Zagreb. Granada will not be able to accompany them in the next round, which repeated their defeat against Manchester United and they also fell 2-0.

Unai Emery’s were far superior from the get-go. At the break it was 2-0 in favor of the local team with so many of Paco Alcacer, in an action reviewed by the VAR, and Gerard Moreno that rose to the scoreboard in the final moments of the first half.

In the second half, Villarreal knew how to control the match, was able to expand its advantage and although it suffered some sporadic attack from the rival, it was able to neutralize its timid arrivals, although in one of them it was 2-1 in an action by Orsic, which that generated certain stresses to the locals in the final stages of the game.

His rival will be ArsenalA team that Emery knows well since he coached him a few years ago.

The 0-2 that the Grenadians dragged in the first leg was too big a slab for a Granada that found itself with the lace of Cavani at six minutes. In a three-touch play, Alex Telles put the ball to the area, Paul pogba He combed it upside down and Cavani, unopposed, had time to drop it and shoot it with his left foot.

The bad news got worse when Maxime gonalons he had to go sore, entering his place Jorge Molina, but Granada stayed alive, perhaps not in the tie, for which they needed three goals, but in the match, in which they did not lose face.

Although it was always United that generated the most danger every time Bruno fernandes came to the front, the men from Diego Martinez they held off the English and prevented them from feasting on each other. Nor did the Andalusians go crazy looking for a comeback that was almost impossible. From Gea He was barely disturbed a couple of times.

With the meeting asleep already, although there was a threat of tangana in an entrance of Herrera to Fred, there was time to return to the playing fields Juan kill, who had not played since February 21.

The Spanish midfielder came in with 20 minutes remaining and helped United to anesthetize the game and close their place in the semifinals of the competition, leading to a 2-0 header for United, converted by Vallejo into an own goal.