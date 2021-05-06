Villarreal go to the first European final in their history after playing with fire against Arsenal

Historic night for Villarreal in London after drawing 0-0 against Arsenal and certifying the pass to the first European final in its history. Emery’s men take revenge on the London team, which in 2006 deprived them of being in the Champions League final, making good the 1-2 achieved in the first leg at La Cerámica. Wait for Manchester United in Poland.

The submarine came out with clear ideas to control the ball and to be the ones who rule the game, the key for the yellows this season to find the goal. Although that one resisted in the first minutes, the occasions did not do it, that from before the minute 5 already fell on the visiting side. Chukwueze had the clearest of his own as the Nigerian winger lasted on the pitch, before being withdrawn with injury in the 30th minute.

Before, Dani Parejo also enjoyed a very favorable opportunity, in a direct free kick that went very close to the crossbar. The midfielder himself caused the previous foul, but his shot went wide.

After the clearest warning from Villarreal, it was the turn of the ‘gunners’ to start showing themselves in the game, something that had not happened in the initial half hour. However, what was the clearest chance of the first half came out of Aubameyang’s boots, in a shot after a rebound that touched the post before going wide.

The two teams again had the option of going to rest ahead on the scoreboard, in both cases, due to errors by their players. First it was Arsenal that regretted that a failure by Rulli when blocking a shot did not end in a goal. Two minutes later, it was the local Spanish central Pablo Marí who was very close to putting a shot from Gerard Moreno in his own door.

With the return after the break, the chances for both teams also returned. Two in a row Arsenal had to take the lead, with Pepé and Smith Rowes, both taking advantage of disorders in the yellow defense and sending their shots wide.

Villarreal responded, also on two occasions. First of Gerard Moreno, who throughout today’s game was wrong and imprecise. The forward failed to finish after doing everything right after a serious mistake by Thomas. Nor could Yéremi Pino specify, who entered the first half through Chukwueze, in a heeled shot that Leno deflected.

Another missing person, in this case by the ‘gunners’ was Odegaard. A lot was expected of the Norwegian and it was a perfect occasion to show his quality by leading his team to the final of the Europa League, but it ended up disappointing.

The game continued in the same vein, with dominance of the yellow ball … but the clearest chances came from Arsenal. In fact, the stick once again saved Villarreal from Aubameyang’s first goal with an impressive header, before being replaced by Lacazette.

The minutes ran and Emery’s men knew the importance of time passing, trying to keep possession of the ball despite the pressure ‘gunner’, ensuring that nothing else happened. They did so, keeping a clean sheet and scoring 1-2 in the first leg to reach the first European final in their history. The submarine dipped the gunpowder on the gunners.