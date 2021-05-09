Villarreal does not want to neglect LaLiga against a Celta that rushes his options

05/09/2021 at 08:00 CEST

The Villarreal return this Sunday to the reality of The league before him Celta Vigo, with the need to add points to seek to ensure the European competition via the league, with the qualification still hangover for its first European final, after landing last Thursday at the Arsenal on the Europa League.

The Castellón team will play the final of the Europa League before him Manchester United, which is one of the greatest achievements in the history of the entity. For his part, the Celta Vigo He arrives at this match exhausting his options to approach the European places, more specifically the seventh place in the table. A complicated option, for which they should certify an immaculate final stretch and wait for the mistakes of their rivals.

At Villarreal the coach Unai emery He will have to give rest to some of the players who acted in the semifinal on Thursday, since the wear and tear of the match must be added the fatigue produced by the trip and the celebrations.

In the casualty chapter, we must add to the already known absences of Vicente Iborra Y Juan Foyth, that of the forward Samu chukwueze, with a muscle injury; while in the rotations chapter, it seems that players like Raul Albiol, Alfonso Pedraza, Manu Trigueros or Gerard Moreno, can enter them.

Without two of its pillars -the Colombian central Jeison murillo and the Peruvian midfielder Renato Tapia– and with the doubt of Iago Aspas, who did not train with the team all week, the Celta Vigo hopes to take advantage of the European hangover of the Villarreal to keep his dream of reaching seventh place alive.

To the Argentine coach Eduardo Coudet The team has collapsed in the final stretch of the course, a victim of the shallow depth of his bench and the physical demand that he has imposed since he assumed the direction of Celta.

Iago Aspas, with a contracture in the biceps, will be tested in the training this afternoon, but everything indicates that he will start on the bench, so Brais mendez will advance his position to accompany Santi Mina in the line of attack, with Augusto Solari on the right wing.

The u21 international Fran Beltran will occupy the position of Wall, who will miss his third league game – in the previous two his team conceded seven goals, three against him. Huesca and four precisely in front of the Villarreal in Vigo.

In the center of the defensive axis they will form Joseph Aidoo Y Nestor Araujo, while to the sides they will return Hugo Mallo Y Aaron Marin, right and left respectively.

Probable lineups:

Villarreal: Asenjo; Peña, Funes Mori, Pau, Estupiñán; Capoue, Coquelin, Parejo; Pino, Bacca, Moi Gómez.

Celta Vigo: Iván Villar; Hugo Mallo, Aidoo, Araujo, Aarón Martín; Fran Beltrán; Augusto Solari, Denis Suárez, Nolito; Brais Mendez, Santi Mina

Referee: Medié Jiménez (Catalan Committee)

Countryside: Ceramic Stadium

Schedule: 18.30