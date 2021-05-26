Villarreal defeats Manchester United and is crowned UEFA Europa League champion

Villarreal hit first in the UEFA Europa League Final in Poland against Mancesteer United with a goal from Gerard Moreno in the 20th minute on a set piece, a score that put the game uphill for the Red Devils, as the Yellow Submarine presented an iron defense that was almost impenetrable, which they managed to break apart in the 55th minute of running time with a goal from Edison Cavani to send the game into extra time.

Moreno’s goal was practically the first shot on goal by Villarreal between the three sticks and Gerard’s seventh goal in this edition of the Europa League after a more dominating start to the game by United, which came out with strong pressure that led Villarreal to lose many balls and to suffer especially in the early stages of the game.

Also read: Will Club América terminate contracts for undisciplined players? The Eagles prepare punishment

After the first 20 minutes, Unai Emery’s team managed to improve after a hesitant start against Manchester United that did not accompany his dominance with excessive danger before the goal of Gero Rulli.

The strong exit of the English team in the second half led them to tie the game ten minutes after the resumption of the match by taking advantage of a rejection by Uruguayan Edinson Cavani. After the goal, Villarreal went through its worst moments before the harassment of the English team, but finally the score did not change and ended in extra time.

After half an hour of extra time where Manchester United was closer to scoring the winning goal, Villarreal held firm and ended up sending the game to a penalty shootout, where the Yellow Submarine began charging.

This is how the penalty shootout was experienced:

Villarreal:

G. Moreno GOAL D. Raba GOAL P. Alcácer GOAL A. Moreno GOAL D. Parejo GOAL M. Gómez GOAL Albiol GOAL Coquelin GOAL M. Gaspar GOAL P. Torres GOAL Rulli GOAL

Manchester United:

Mata GOAL Telles GOAL Bruno Fernándes GOAL Rashford GOAL Cavani GOAL Fred GOAL D. James GOAL L. Shaw GOAL A. Tuanxebe GOAL V. Lindelöf GOAL De Gea FAILED

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content