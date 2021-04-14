Villarreal de LaLiga Santander: Schedule and where to watch on TV

Apr 14, 2021 at 12:05 CEST

Ronald Goncalves

To continue with the LaLiga Santander Matchday 33, this Sunday the meeting between the I raised and the Villarreal, scheduled to function in the Valencia city.

Thus, the squad led by Paco Lopez will attend the game after registering a victory over Eibar (1-0), a defeat against Huesca (2-0), a defeat against Betis (2-0) and a conquest against Valencia (1-0). Thus, they are located in the position number 9 of the classification, where they are found with 38 points and -2 in goal differential.

Instead, the team of Unai emery is positioned in the seventh place of the classification, adding 46 points and +10 in goal differential. Likewise, its latest results report a defeat against Osasuna (2-1), a victory over Granada (3-0), a victory over Cádiz (2-1) and a victory over Eibar (3-1).

SCHEDULE AND WHERE TO SEE THE MATCH ON TV

The confrontation of I raised against him Villarreal of the LaLiga Santander Matchday 33 will be held on Sunday, April 18 at 9:00 p.m., and it can be enjoyed in Spain thanks to Movistar LaLiga.