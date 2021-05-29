Villarreal congratulates Chelsea after winning the UEFA Champions League title

Chelsea have stolen everyone’s attention by winning the second UEFA Champions League title in their history after beating Manchester City by the slightest difference in the Do Dragao stadium.

Villarreal CF, the current champions of the UEFA Europa League, has joined the blues party by dedicating an emotional message on social networks in order to face the European Super Cup.

“Congratulations, see you at the August Super Cup!” They wrote along with the attached twitter of champion Chelsea.

It should be noted that Chelsea will face Villarreal in August to define the champion of champions in European football, being the monarchs of the UEFA Champions League and the Europa League.

¡¡ !! # UCLFinal pic.twitter.com/sg05mjH0XE – Chelsea FC Spanish, THE CHAMPIONS OF EUROPE (@ChelseaFC_Sp) May 29, 2021

