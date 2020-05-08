Villarreal CF completed its first work session this Friday after being confined with an individualized work session in which the footballers have come in stages to the sports city from early in the morning.

This return to work in the sports city comes fifty-six days after the last training session at its facilities after the quarantine imposed by the health crises due to the COVID-19 pandemic and after knowing the results of the tests.

The Castellón club reported that the work plan was carried out as planned and without incident.

The players completed the training session in different time zones, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and in two fields of the Ciudad Deportiva so as not to exceed the maximum of six players allowed simultaneously in this phase 2 of the LaLiga return to work protocol. after passing the medical controls corresponding to the first phase.

During this phase, the players will exercise in double session and will complement the individual work on the field of play with a personalized plan that they will follow at home to continue the preventive work they have been doing at home during confinement and reinforce more issues. Specific for the physical set-up for the next phase, in which the training will become group.

In the session, the presence of captain Bruno Soriano stood out, who joins the team’s work and hopes to be able to continue with the rhythm of the team’s sessions now with complete normality after almost three years off the pitch due to serious injuries.

The Castellón club had scheduled its return to training for this past Thursday, but from the League it was agreed that the teams began to work this Friday.

After the training session this Friday, Javi Calleja’s team will return to exercising on Saturday and Sunday in the same time slot, while Monday has been scheduled as a day of rest.

In addition, from Villarreal it was also communicated that no information will be given about the tests carried out, referring to the information that the League can give in general.